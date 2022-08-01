Gibbs Free Energy
Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) represents energy associated with a chemical reaction that can be used to do work.
Gibbs Free Energy
The reduction of iron (III) oxide with hydrogen produces iron metal and can be written as follows
If our Gibbs Free Energy is less than zero then a reaction is spontaneous.
If ∆G is small and positive which of the following statements is true?
If Gibbs Free Energy is less than zero then a reaction will be spontaneous and favor both products and the forward direction.
Nitrogen gas combines with fluorine gas to form nitrogen trifluoride according to the reaction below at 25oC:
N2 (g) + 3 F2 (g) → 2 NF3 (g) ΔHo = -249.0 kJ ΔSo = -278 J/K
Calculate ΔGo and state if the reaction favors reactants or products at standard conditions.
To determine if a compound will either freeze or vaporize we must first determine their normal freezing and boiling point by assuming Gibbs Free Energy is zero.
For mercury, ΔHvap = 58.5 kJ/mol and ΔSvap = 92.9 J/Kmol at 25°C
Besides our standard equation for Gibbs Free Energy we have another that connects it to our equilibrium constant K:
The chemical reaction, 2 NO2 (g) + Br2 (g), has a ΔS°= 135 J/molK and ΔH°=926 kJ/mol
Under nonstandard conditions the pressure, temperature and molarities will be different from 1.0 atm, 25oC and 1.0 M respectively and so we use the following equation for Gibbs Free Energy:
Calculate ΔGrxn at 25°C under the conditions shown below for the following reaction
For the reaction
- Magnesium m#etal has ΔHfusion = 9.037 kJ>mol and ΔSfusion = 9.79 J>1K mol2. What is the melting point of...
- The accompanying diagram shows how ΔH (red line) and TΔS (blue line) change with temperature for a hypothetica...
- Identify the true statement about a spontaneous process. (a) A reaction that is nonspontaneous in the forward...
- Consider the following endothermic reaction of gaseous AB3 molecules with A2 molecules. Identify the true sta...
- Consider a reaction A21g2 + B21g2Δ2 AB1g2, with atoms of A shown in red in the diagram and atoms of B shown in...
- Nitrogen reacts with fluorine to form nitrogen trifluoride: Calculate ∆G°, and determine whether the equilibr...
- Which of the following processes are spontaneous: (a) the melting of ice cubes at -10 °C and 1 atm pressure; (...
- Ammonium hydrogen sulfide, a stink bomb ingredient, decomposes to ammonia and hydrogen sulfide: Calculate the...
- Consider the vaporization of liquid water to steam at a pressure of 1 atm. (b) In what temperature range is it...
- Consider the vaporization of liquid water to steam at a pressure of 1 atm. (d) At what temperature are the two...
- Consider the vaporization of liquid water to steam at a pressure of 1 atm. (c) In what temperature range is it...
- Consider the following graph of total free energy of reactants and products versus reaction progress for the g...
- The normal freezing point of n-octane 1C8H182 is -57 °C. (b) In what temperature range is the freezing of n-oc...
- The normal freezing point of n-octane 1C8H182 is -57 °C. (d) Is there any temperature at which liquid n-octane...
- Consider a system consisting of an ice cube. (a) Under what conditions can the ice cube melt reversibly?
- Ideal gases A (red spheres) and B (blue spheres) occupy two separate bulbs. The contents of both bulbs constit...
- Ideal gases A (red spheres) and B (blue spheres) occupy two separate bulbs. The contents of both bulbs constit...
- An ideal gas is compressed at constant temperature. What are the signs ( + , - , or 0) of ∆H, ∆S, and ∆G for t...
- Consider the dissociation reaction A21g2 S 2A1g2. The following pictures represent two possible initial states...
- Ideal gases A (red spheres) and B (blue spheres) occupy two separate bulbs. The contents of both bulbs constit...
- Consider again the dissociation reaction (e) What is the value of ∆G for the dissociation reaction when the ...
- The following pictures represent equilibrium mixtures for the interconversion of A molecules (red) and X, Y, o...
- Without doing any calculations, determine the signs of ΔSsys and ΔS surr for each chemical reaction. In additi...
- Without doing any calculations, determine the signs of ΔSsys and ΔS surr for each chemical reaction. In additi...
- The following reaction is exothermic: (c) Is the reaction likely to be spontaneous at lower temperatures only,...
- Assuming that gaseous reactants and products are present at 1 atm partial pressure, which of the following rea...
- The following reaction of A3 molecules is spontaneous. (b) What are the signs of ∆H, ∆S, and ∆G for the reacti...
- Calculate the change in Gibbs free energy for each of the sets of ΔH rxn, ΔSrxn, and T given in Problem 42. ...
- Calculate the free energy change for this reaction at 25 °C. Is the reaction spontaneous? (Assume that all re...
- Fill in the blanks in the table. Both ΔH and ΔS refer to the system.
- Predict the conditions (high temperature, low temperature, all temperatures, or no temperatures) under which e...
- Given the following reduction half-reactions: Fe3+1aq2 + e- ¡ Fe2+1aq2 E°red = +0.77 V S2O62 - 1aq2 + 4 H+1a...
- (a) For a process that occurs at constant temperature, does the change in Gibbs free energy depend on changes ...
- Use data in Appendix C to calculate ΔH°, ΔS°, and ΔG° at 25 °C for each of the following reactions. (c) 2 P1s2...
- Using data from Appendix C, calculate ΔG° for the following reactions. Indicate whether each reaction is spont...
- Methanol (CH3OH) burns in oxygen to form carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced equation for the combustio...
- In photosynthesis, plants form glucose (C6H12O6) and oxygen from carbon dioxide and water. Write a balanced e...
- For each reaction, calculate ΔHrxn ° , ΔSrxn ° , and ΔGrxn ° at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is...
- For each reaction, calculate ΔHrxn ° , ΔSrxn ° , and ΔGrxn ° at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is...
- For each reaction, calculate ΔHrxn ° , ΔSrxn ° , and ΔGrxn ° at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is...
- Sulfur dioxide reacts with strontium oxide as follows: SO21g2 + SrO1g2¡SrSO31s2 (a) Without using thermochemic...
- For each reaction, calculate ΔHrxn ° , ΔSrxn ° , and ΔGrxn ° at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is...
- For each reaction, calculate ΔHrxn ° , ΔSrxn ° , and ΔGrxn ° at 25 °C and state whether or not the reaction is...
- Classify each of the following reactions as one of the four possible types summarized in Table 19.3: (i) spont...
- Use standard free energies of formation to calculate ΔG° at 25 °C for each reaction in Problem 61. How do the ...
- From the values given for ΔH° and ΔS°, calculate ΔG° for each of the following reactions at 298 K. If the reac...
- Use tabulated electrode potentials to calculate ∆Gr°xn for each reaction at 25 °C. c. MnO2(s) + 4 H+(aq) + Cu(...
- Consider the reaction: 2 NO( g) + O2( g) ¡ 2 NO2( g) Estimate ΔG° for this reaction at each temperature and pr...
- Use tabulated electrode potentials to calculate ∆G°rxn for each reaction at 25 °C. c. Br2(l) + 2 I-(aq) ¡ 2 Br...
- A certain constant-pressure reaction is barely nonspontaneous at 45 °C. The entropy change for the reaction is...
- Determine ΔG° for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO( g) ¡ 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2( g) Use the following reactions with k...
- Reactions in which a substance decomposes by losing CO are called decarbonylation reactions. The decarbonylati...
- Consider the following reaction between oxides of nitrogen: NO21g2 + N2O1g2¡3 NO1g2 (c) Calculate ΔG at 1000 K...
- Consider the following reaction between oxides of nitrogen: NO21g2 + N2O1g2¡3 NO1g2 (b) Calculate ΔG at 800 K,...
- Consider the following reaction between oxides of nitrogen: NO21g2 + N2O1g2¡3 NO1g2 (a) Use data in Appendix C...
- Consider the sublimation of iodine at 25.0 °C : I2(s) ¡ I2( g) c. Explain why iodine spontaneously sublimes in...
- Consider the sublimation of iodine at 25.0 °C : I2(s) ¡ I2( g) b. Find ΔG rxn at 25.0 °C under the following n...
- Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l ) ¡ CH3OH( g) c. Explain why methanol spontaneously ...
- Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l ) ¡ CH3OH( g) b. Find ΔG r at 25.0 °C under the fol...
- Methanol 1CH3OH2 can be made by the controlled oxidation of methane: CH41g2 + 12O21g2¡CH3OH1g2 (b) Will ΔG for...
- Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0 °C : CH3OH(l ) ¡ CH3OH( g) a. Find ΔG° r at 25.0 °C.
- What are the values of x and y for the following reaction if E° = 0.91 V and ∆G° = -527 kJ?
- Reduction of mercury(II) oxide with zinc gives metallic mercury: (b) Estimate at what temperature, if any, th...
- (a) Using data in Appendix C, estimate the temperature at which the free-energy change for the transformation...
- Consider the reaction: CO2( g) + CCl4( g) ∆ 2 COCl2( g) Calculate ΔG for this reaction at 25 °C under the foll...
- Elemental sulfur is formed by the reaction of zinc sulfide with oxygen: (b) At what temperature, if any, the ...
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. b. 2 H2S( g) ∆ 2...
- Use data from Appendix IIB to calculate the equilibrium constants at 25 °C for each reaction. a. 2 CO( g) + O2...
- The fuel in high-efficiency natural-gas vehicles consists primarily of methane 1CH42. (b) What is the maximum ...
- Consider the reaction: I2( g) + Cl2( g) ∆ 2 ICl( g) K p = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔG rxn for the reaction at 2...
- Consider the reaction: I2( g) + Cl2( g) ∆ 2 ICl( g) K p = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔG rxn for the reaction at 2...
- Consider the reaction: I2( g) + Cl2( g) ∆ 2 ICl( g) K p = 81.9 at 25 °C Calculate ΔG rxn for the reaction at 2...
- Phosphorus pentachloride forms from phosphorus trichloride and chlorine: (b) Estimate the temperature at which...
- Consider the reaction 2 NO21g2¡N2O41g2. (a) Using data from Appendix C, calculate ΔG° at 298 K. (b) Calculate ...
- Consider the reaction 3 CH41g2¡C3H81g2 + 2 H21g2. (b) Calculate ΔG at 298 K if the reaction mixture consists o...
- Consider the reaction 3 CH41g2¡C3H81g2 + 2 H21g2. (a) Using data from Appendix C, calculate ΔG° at 298 K.
- Using data from Appendix C, write the equilibrium-constant expression and calculate the value of the equilibri...
- Consider the reaction: 2 NO( g) + O2( g) ∆ 2 NO2( g) The following data show the equilibrium constant for this...
- The entropy change for a certain nonspontaneous reaction at 50 °C is 104 J/K. (a) Is the reaction endothermic...
- Consider the decomposition of barium carbonate: BaCO31s2ΔBaO1s2 + CO21g2 Using data from Appendix C, calculate...
- Consider the decomposition of barium carbonate: BaCO31s2ΔBaO1s2 + CO21g2 Using data from Appendix C, calculate...
- Consider the reaction PbCO31s2ΔPbO1s2 + CO21g2 Using data in Appendix C, calculate the equilibrium pressure of...
- A reaction has an equilibrium constant of 8.5 * 103 at 298 K. At 755 K, the equilibrium constant is 0.65. Fin...
- The value of Ka for nitrous acid 1HNO22 at 25 °C is given in Appendix D. (b) By using the value of Ka, calcula...
- The value of Ka for nitrous acid 1HNO22 at 25 °C is given in Appendix D. (c) What is the value of ΔG at equili...
- The value of Ka for nitrous acid 1HNO22 at 25 °C is given in Appendix D. (d) What is the value of ΔG when 3H+4...
- Consider a twofold expansion of 1 mol of an ideal gas at 25 °C in the isolated system shown in Figure 18.1. ...
- Given the data in Problem 18.78, calculate ∆G for the vaporization of benzene at: (a) 70 °C Predict whether be...
- The crystalline hydrate Cd1NO322 #4H2O1s2 loses water when placed in a large, closed, dry vessel at room tempe...
- Nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant in the atmosphere, can combine with water to form nitric acid. One of the possib...
- Consider this reaction occurring at 298 K: N2O( g) + NO2( g) ∆ 3 NO( g) c. Can the reaction be made more spont...
- Consider this reaction occurring at 298 K: N2O( g) + NO2( g) ∆ 3 NO( g) b. If a reaction mixture contains only...
- Consider this reaction occurring at 298 K: N2O( g) + NO2( g) ∆ 3 NO( g) a. Show that the reaction is not spont...
- Consider this reaction occurring at 298 K: BaCO3(s) ∆ BaO(s) + CO2( g) a. Show that the reaction is not sponta...
- Consider this reaction occurring at 298 K: BaCO3(s) ∆ BaO(s) + CO2( g) b. If BaCO3 is placed in an evacuated f...
- Consider this reaction occurring at 298 K: BaCO3(s) ∆ BaO(s) + CO2( g) c. Can the reaction be made more sponta...
- Living organisms use energy from the metabolism of food to create an energy-rich molecule called adenosine tri...
- Living organisms use energy from the metabolism of food to create an energy-rich molecule called adenosine tri...
- These reactions are important in catalytic converters in automobiles. Calculate ΔG° for each at 298 K. Predict...
- (c) In general, under which condition is ΔG°f more positive (less negative) than ΔH°f ? (i) When the temperatu...
- Calculate ΔG° at 298 K for these reactions and predict the effect on ΔG° of lowering the temperature. b. CaCO3...
- Consider the following three reactions: (i) Ti1s2 + 2 Cl21g2¡TiCl41g2 (ii) C2H61g2 + 7 Cl21g2 ¡2 CCl41g2 + 6 H...
- Consider the following three reactions: (i) Ti1s2 + 2 Cl21g2¡TiCl41g2 (a) For each of the reactions, use data ...
- Using the data in Appendix C and given the pressures listed, calculate Kp and ΔG for each of the following rea...
- The values of ΔGf° for the hydrogen halides become less negative with increasing atomic number. The ΔGf° of HI...
- (b) Based on your general chemical knowledge, predict which of these reactions will have K 7 1. (i) 2 Mg1s2 + ...
- Dinitrogen tetroxide decomposes to nitrogen dioxide: N2O4( g) ¡ 2 NO2( g) ΔHrxn ° = 55.3 kJ At 298 K, a reac...
- The oxidation of glucose 1C6H12O62 in body tissue produces CO2 and H2O. In contrast, anaerobic decomposition, ...
- The oxidation of glucose 1C6H12O62 in body tissue produces CO2 and H2O. In contrast, anaerobic decomposition, ...
- Use the values of of ∆G°f in Appendix B to calculate the stan-dard free-energy change for the synthesis of dic...
- The conversion of natural gas, which is mostly methane, into products that contain two or more carbon atoms, s...
- The conversion of natural gas, which is mostly methane, into products that contain two or more carbon atoms, s...
- A metal salt with the formula MCl2 crystallizes from water to form a solid with the composition MCl2 # 6 H2O....
- Ethanol is manufactured in industry by the hydration of ethylene: Using the data in Appendix B, calculate ∆G°...
- The potassium-ion concentration in blood plasma is about 5.0 * 10-3 M, whereas the concentration in muscle-cel...
- The solubility of AgCl(s) in water at 25 °C is 1.33 * 10 - 5 mol>L and its ΔH° of solution is 65.7 kJ>m...
- Consider the conversion of 1,2-dichloroethane to vinyl chloride, the starting material for manufacturing poly(...
- At what temperatures is the following reaction, the reduction of magnetite by graphite to elemental iron, sp...
- Compare the values of ∆G and ∆G° when: (a) Q < 1. (b) Q = 1. (c) Q > 1. Does the thermodynamic tendency...
- Use the data in Appendix B to calculate ∆G for the decom-position of nitrosyl chloride at 25 °C when the parti...
- Carbon disulfide 1CS22 is a toxic, highly flammable substance. The following thermodynamic data are available ...
- Consider the following equilibrium: N2O41g2Δ2 NO21g2 Thermodynamic data on these gases are given in Appendix C...
- Urea (NH2CONH2), an important nitrogen fertilizer, is produced industrially by the reaction Given that ∆G° =...
- The Haber process is the principal industrial route for converting nitrogen into ammonia: N21g2 + 3 H21g2 ¡ 2 ...
- The reaction SO21g2 + 2 H2S1g2Δ3 S1s2 + 2 H2O1g2 is the basis of a suggested method for removal of SO2 from po...
- The reaction SO21g2 + 2 H2S1g2Δ3 S1s2 + 2 H2O1g2 is the basis of a suggested method for removal of SO2 from po...
- The reaction SO21g2 + 2 H2S1g2Δ3 S1s2 + 2 H2O1g2 is the basis of a suggested method for removal of SO2 from po...
- Cytochrome, a complicated molecule that we will represent as CyFe2+, reacts with the air we breathe to supply ...
- Ammonium nitrate is dangerous because it decomposes (sometimes explosively) when heated: (a) Using the data i...
- Use the data in Appendix B to calculate the equilibrium pressure of CO2 in a closed 1 L vessel that contains e...
- How is it possible for a reaction to be spontaneous yet endothermic?
- Consider the Haber synthesis of gaseous NH3 (∆H°f = -46.1 kJ/mol; ∆G°f = -16.5 kJ/mol: (d) What are the equi...
- Is it possible for a reaction to be nonspontaneous yet exo-thermic? Explain.
- Tell whether the free-energy changes, ΔG, for the processes listed in Problem 9.127 are likely to be positive,...
- The normal boiling point of bromine is 58.8 °C, and the standard entropies of the liquid and vapor are S°[Br2(...
- Tell whether reactions with the following values of ΔH and ΔS are spontaneous or nonspontaneous and whether th...
- The following reaction, sometimes used in the laboratory to generate small quantities of oxygen gas, has ∆G° =...
- Suppose that a reaction has ΔH = - 33 kJ and ΔS = - 58 J>K. At what temperature will it change from spontan...
- A mixture of 14.0 g of N2 and 3.024 g of H2 in a 5.00 L container is heated to 400 °C. Use the data in Appendi...
- The lead storage battery uses the reaction (b) Calculate ∆G for this reaction on a cold winter’s day (10 °F)...
- Ethyl alcohol has ΔHfusion = 5.02 kJ>mol and melts at - 114.1 °C. What is the value of ΔSfusion for ethyl a...
- Consider the unbalanced equation: (b) Use the data in Appendix B and ΔG°f for IO3 -1aq2= -128.0 kJ>mol ...
- What is the melting point of benzene in kelvin if ΔHfusion = 9.95 kJ>mol and ΔSfusion = 35.7 J> 1K mol2?
- Consider the unbalanced equation: (d) What pH is required for the reaction to be at equilibrium at 25°C when...
- Methanol 1CH3OH2 is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being con...
- "Methanol 1CH3OH2 is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being co...
- Methanol 1CH3OH2 is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being con...
- Methanol 1CH3OH2 is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being con...
- Chlorine can be prepared in the laboratory by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and potassium permanganate. (b...