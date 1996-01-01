- 1. Intro to General Chemistry(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms & Elements(0)
- The Atom(0)
- Subatomic Particles(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions(0)
- Atomic Mass(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases(0)
- Periodic Table: Charges(0)
- Calculating Molar Mass(0)
- Mole Concept(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Law of Multiple Proportions(0)
- Millikan Oil Drop Experiment(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- 3. Chemical Reactions(0)
- Empirical Formula(0)
- Molecular Formula(0)
- Combustion Analysis(0)
- Combustion Apparatus(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- Naming Molecular Compounds(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations(0)
- Stoichiometry(0)
- Limiting Reagent(0)
- Percent Yield(0)
- Mass Percent(0)
- Functional Groups in Chemistry(0)
- 4. BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- 5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Electrolytes(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Activity Series(0)
- 7. Gases(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Mole Fraction of Gases(0)
- Partial Pressure(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law: Density(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Effusion(0)
- Root Mean Square Speed(0)
- Kinetic Energy of Gases(0)
- Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution(0)
- Velocity Distributions(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- Van der Waals Equation(0)
- 8. Thermochemistry(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- Kinetic & Potential Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Internal Energy(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Constant-Pressure Calorimetry(0)
- Constant-Volume Calorimetry(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Formation Equations(0)
- Enthalpy of Formation(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- 9. Quantum Mechanics(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency(0)
- Speed of Light(0)
- The Energy of Light(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum(0)
- Photoelectric Effect(0)
- De Broglie Wavelength(0)
- Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle(0)
- Bohr Model(0)
- Emission Spectrum(0)
- Bohr Equation(0)
- Introduction to Quantum Mechanics(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons(0)
- Quantum Numbers: Nodes(0)
- 10. Periodic Properties of the Elements(0)
- The Electron Configuration(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configurations: Exceptions(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Ions(0)
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy(0)
- Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electronegativity(0)
- Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge(0)
- Periodic Trend: Cumulative(0)
- 11. Bonding & Molecular Structure(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols(0)
- Chemical Bonds(0)
- Dipole Moment(0)
- Octet Rule(0)
- Formal Charge(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Acids(0)
- Resonance Structures(0)
- Average Bond Order(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Coulomb's Law(0)
- Lattice Energy(0)
- Born Haber Cycle(0)
- 12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory(0)
- 13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Molecular Polarity(0)
- Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Clausius-Clapeyron Equation(0)
- Phase Diagrams(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids(0)
- Crystalline Solids(0)
- Simple Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell(0)
- 14. Solutions(0)
- Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Molality(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Mole Fraction of Solutions(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Types of Aqueous Solutions(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)(0)
- 15. Chemical Kinetics(0)
- 16. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 17. Acid and Base Equilibrium(0)
- Acids Introduction(0)
- Bases Introduction(0)
- Binary Acids(0)
- Oxyacids(0)
- Bases(0)
- Amphoteric Species(0)
- Arrhenius Acids and Bases(0)
- Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases(0)
- Lewis Acids and Bases(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Ionic Salts(0)
- pH of Weak Acids(0)
- pH of Weak Bases(0)
- Diprotic Acids and Bases(0)
- Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations(0)
- Triprotic Acids and Bases(0)
- Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations(0)
- 18. Aqueous Equilibrium(0)
- Intro to Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves(0)
- Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves(0)
- Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves(0)
- Acid-Base Indicators(0)
- Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base(0)
- Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid(0)
- Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base(0)
- Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers(0)
- Solubility Product Constant: Ksp(0)
- Ksp: Common Ion Effect(0)
- Precipitation: Ksp vs Q(0)
- Selective Precipitation(0)
- Complex Ions: Formation Constant(0)
- 19. Chemical Thermodynamics(0)
- 20. Electrochemistry(0)
- 21. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- Intro to Radioactivity(0)
- Alpha Decay(0)
- Beta Decay(0)
- Gamma Emission(0)
- Electron Capture & Positron Emission(0)
- Neutron to Proton Ratio(0)
- Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission(0)
- Band of Stability: Beta Decay(0)
- Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission(0)
- Band of Stability: Overview(0)
- Measuring Radioactivity(0)
- Rate of Radioactive Decay(0)
- Radioactive Half-Life(0)
- Mass Defect(0)
- Nuclear Binding Energy(0)
- 22. Organic Chemistry(0)
- Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- Structural Formula(0)
- Condensed Formula(0)
- Skeletal Formula(0)
- Spatial Orientation of Bonds(0)
- Intro to Hydrocarbons(0)
- Isomers(0)
- Chirality(0)
- Functional Groups in Chemistry(0)
- Naming Alkanes(0)
- The Alkyl Groups(0)
- Naming Alkanes with Substituents(0)
- Naming Cyclic Alkanes(0)
- Naming Other Substituents(0)
- Naming Alcohols(0)
- Naming Alkenes(0)
- Naming Alkynes(0)
- Naming Ketones(0)
- Naming Aldehydes(0)
- Naming Carboxylic Acids(0)
- Naming Esters(0)
- Naming Ethers(0)
- Naming Amines(0)
- Naming Benzene(0)
- Alkane Reactions(0)
- Intro to Addition Reactions(0)
- Halogenation Reactions(0)
- Hydrogenation Reactions(0)
- Hydrohalogenation Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions(0)
- Intro to Redox Reactions(0)
- Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions(0)
- Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions(0)
- Ester Reactions: Esterification(0)
- Ester Reactions: Saponification(0)
- Carboxylic Acid Reactions(0)
- Amine Reactions(0)
- Amide Formation(0)
- Benzene Reactions(0)
- 23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals(0)
- Main Group Elements: Bonding Types(0)
- Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points(0)
- Main Group Elements: Density(0)
- Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends(0)
- The Electron Configuration Review(0)
- Periodic Table Charges Review(0)
- Hydrogen Isotopes(0)
- Hydrogen Compounds(0)
- Production of Hydrogen(0)
- Group 1A and 2A Reactions(0)
- Boron Family Reactions(0)
- Boron Family: Borane(0)
- Borane Reactions(0)
- Nitrogen Family Reactions(0)
- Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides(0)
- Oxide Reactions(0)
- Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions(0)
- Noble Gas Compounds(0)
- 24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds(0)
- Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals(0)
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals(0)
- Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions(0)
- Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism(0)
- Ligands(0)
- Complex Ions(0)
- Coordination Complexes(0)
- Classification of Ligands(0)
- Coordination Numbers & Geometry(0)
- Naming Coordination Compounds(0)
- Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds(0)
- Isomerism in Coordination Complexes(0)
- Orientations of D Orbitals(0)
- Intro to Crystal Field Theory(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes(0)
- Crystal Field Theory Summary(0)
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions(0)
- Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands(0)
- Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes(0)
Stoichiometry: Videos & Practice Problems
Stoichiometry Practice Problems
For the following unbalanced reaction,
SrS + Co2(SO4)3 → SrSO4 + Co2S3
Determine the mass of Co2(SO4)3 required to completely react with 78.6 g of SrS.
The reaction between zinc and iodine produces zinc iodide. For a mixture of zinc and iodine, 1.2 mol Zn, 3.4 mol I2 and 2.4 mol ZnI2 were measured before the reactants were used up. Calculate the initial amount of the reactants.
Magnesium displaces aluminum in aluminum oxide to produce magnesium oxide.
3 Mg2+ + Al2O3 → 3 MgO + 2 Al3+
If magnesium is added to a solution of 0.50 L aluminum oxide in the form of magnesium nitrate, calculate the mass of magnesium nitrate needed to displace 0.45 M Al3+ ions
Determine the mass of HBr that can react with 2.67 g of Sr(OH)2.
Sr(OH)2 + 2 HBr → SrBr2 + 2 H2O
Determine the mass of Br2 produced from the reaction of 7.00 mol of HBr with excess K2SO4.
K2SO4 + 2 HBr → K2SO3 + Br2 + H2O
A 150.0 g mixture of MgCO3, Mg(ClO3)2, and Mg(HCO3)2 produces 65.11 g of CO2, 18.68 g of O2, and 9.64 g of H2O.
MgCO3 (s) → MgO (s) + CO2 (g)
Mg(ClO3)2 (s) → MgCl2 (s) + 3 O2 (g)
Mg(HCO3)2 (s) → MgO (s) + 2 CO2 (g) + H2O (g)
Determine the composition of the mixture.
Methane, ethane, and propane are burnt in excess oxygen in three separate reaction vessels. The mass burnt for each fuel was 3.45 g. Determine which fuel will generate the largest amount of CO2?
You want to dissolve an aluminum rod weighing 1.5 kg. What is the minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) required to react with aluminum? How much (in g) H2 gas is produced if the aluminum rod reacts completely?
Al(s) + H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + H2(g)
A petroleum sample is composed of 23.29% heptane (C7H16), 52.18% hexane (C6H14), and the rest octane (C8H18). If 38 kg of this sample is combusted completely, calculate the maximum mass of carbon dioxide formed.
According to the following chemical equation, how many grams of HBr are needed to completely dissolve 1.3 kg pure iron?
Fe(s) + HBr(aq) → FeBr2(aq) + H2(g).
Calculate grams of product that form when 23.59 g of O2 completely reacts. Assume other reactant is in excess.
2 Sr(s) + O2(g) → 2 SrO(s)
Determine the mass (in grams) of Ca(OH)2 required to completely neutralize 3.41 g of HC2H3O2.
HC2H3O2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq) → H2O(l) + Ca(C2H3O2)2(aq)
Note: make sure to balance the equation.
Write the balanced reaction for the reaction of aluminum sulfide with water producing aluminum hydroxide and hydrogen sulfide.
If 10.5 g of aluminum sulfide was allowed to react calculate the mass of aluminum hydroxide produced.
Potassium superoxide, KO2, is used to convert carbon dioxide and water into oxygen
4 KO2 (s) + 4 CO2 (g) + 2 H2O (g) → 4 KHCO3 (s) + 3 O2 (g)
Calculate the number of molecules of O2 (g) produced from the 0.0692 g CO2 (g)
Barium chloride and water are produced by the reaction of hydrochloric acid and barium hydroxide:
2HCl (aq) + Ba(OH)2 (aq) → BaCl2 (aq) +2H2O (l)
Consider 6 moles of barium hydroxide that reacted.
Calculate the amount of the products made and the amount of the other reactant consumed
____ moles of hydrochloric acid is consumed.
____ moles of barium chloride and ____ moles of water are produced.
The balanced reactions below shows the combustion of propane:
C3H8 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 3 CO2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
If 132.1 g of C3H8(g) is completely combusted, calculate the mass in grams of oxygen needed for this process.
The combustion of octane is represented by the balanced reaction below:
2 C8H18 + 2 5O2 → 16 CO2 + 18 H2O
If 39.27 g of C8H18 is combusted, calculate the moles of CO2 produced
Assume that you are performing a stoichiometric calculation wherein you want to calculate the mass of the product from a given mass of reactant. After writing the balanced chemical equation and determining the mole ratio, what is the next step in the mass calculation for the reaction?
True or False: The balanced chemical equation Na3PO4(aq) + CaCl2(aq) → Ca3(PO4)2(s) + NaCl(aq) can be used to determine the stoichiometry of the reaction, and the mole ratio of Na3PO4 to NaCl is 1:1.
Which of the following must be done in order to use the mole ratio in stoichiometry problems?
Which of the following is required in each of all types of reaction stoichiometry calculations?
What is the typical initial procedure for determining the stoichiometry of a reaction?
Give the general procedure for determining the required quantity of reactant A to produce a certain mass of product B in a hypothetical chemical reaction.
Solid potassium chlorate (KClO3) decomposes into solid potassium chloride (KCl) and oxygen gas (O2). Assuming that you start with 5.00 g of KClO3, how do you calculate the grams of KCl produced? Show the step-by-step calculation.
Which of these statements provides the best explanation for the importance of mole ratios in stoichiometric calculations?