Solution Stoichiometry: Videos & Practice Problems
Solution Stoichiometry Practice Problems
Calculate the volume of 0.420 M KOH solution needed to neutralize 6.30 mL of perchloric acid (HClO4). The density of HClO4 is 1.67 g/mL.
If a 0.424 g of RbOH was completely neutralized with 0.310 M H2CrO4, what is the volume (mL) of H2CrO4 solution that was used?
Calculate the molar concentration of a 51.4 mL aqueous hydroiodic solution if 22.4 mL of 0.915 M rubidium hydroxide was required to completely neutralize the acid.
When SrF2 reacts with Na2CO3, solid strontium carbonate (SrCO3) is formed. A 642.0 mg sample of Na2CO3 was titrated with an SrF2 solution. If 43.2 mL of the SrF2 solution was required to precipitate out all of the carbonate ions, calculate the molarity of the SrF2 solution.
The concentration of a 150.00 mL triprotic acid solution was determined by titrating it with a KOH solution. Determine the molarity of the triprotic acid solution if 27.10 mL of 0.415 M KOH solution was required to neutralize all three acidic hydrogens.
The following series of reactions show the production of sulfuric acid (H2SO4) from the extraction process of lead:
2 PbS(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 PbO(s) + 2 SO2(g)
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g)
H2SO4 + SO3(g) → H2S2O7(l)
H2S2O7(l) + H2O(l) → 2 H2SO4(l)
If you want to obtain 200.0 L of 0.175 M aqueous solution of sulfuric acid, calculate the mass of PbS in grams you are required to start with assuming that each of the steps has a 100% yield (including the 2nd step).
A base with a formula of MOH and a mass of 5.57 g was dissolved in 100.0 mL of water. The resulting solution was titrated with a 1.65 M HCl solution. A volume of 60.2 mL of the HCl solution was needed to reach the equivalence point. Determine the identity of M.
A sample of barium hydroxide sample that is contaminated with some impurities has a mass of 1.316 g. This sample was dissolved in 200.0 mL of 0.2250 M HCl solution. The excess HCl was titrated with 0.1124 M NaOH solution and 28.15 mL of the solution was used. Determine the mass percent of barium hydroxide in the contaminated sample. Note: Assume that only the barium hydroxide in the sample reacted with the HCl solution.
The amount of KCl in a 0.650 g sample containing was analyzed. The Cl– in the solution was titrated with Ag+ to form solid AgCl. A total of 26.5 mL of 0.115 M Ag+ was used to reach the equivalence point. Calculate the percent by mass of KCl in the sample.
Calculate the volume of 0.115 M K2O solution needed to react with 150 mL of 0.200 M Ni(NO3)2 based on the reaction below:
K2O(aq) + Ni(NO3)2(aq) → 2 KNO3(aq) + NiO(s)
Calculate the volume of 0.211 M NaOH solution needed to completely neutralize a 350 mL solution that is 0.120 M HNO3 and 0.300 M H3PO4.
Calculate the volume of 5.6 M H HCl needed to react with magnesium metal to evolve 13.2 g of H2(g)
Mg(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → MgCl2(aq) + 2 H2(g)
Consider a 69.0 g sample of magnesium that completely reacts with CrBr2 according to the following reaction:
Mg(s) + CrBr2(aq) → Cr(s) + MgBr2(aq)
Calculate the molarity of MgBr2 that forms assuming a final volume of 225 mL.
A 60 mL of 0.213 M sodium sulfate solution and 50 mL of 1.71 M calcium acetate reacts according to the reaction below:
Na2SO4(aq) + Ca(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 NaC2H3O2(aq) + CaSO4(s)
Identify the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield if 1.53 g of solid CaSO4 precipitate was obtained.
When strontium metal reacts with oxygen gas, strontium oxide is produced. How many grams of strontium metal is required to produce enough strontium oxide to make 2.1 L of a 0.50 M OH- solution?
A 20 mL, 0.750 M silver carbonate solution and 50 mL, 1.35 M sodium bromide reacts according to the reaction below:
Ag2CO3(aq) + NaBr(aq) → AgBr(s) + Na2CO3(aq)
Calculate the percent yield if 3.64 g of solid AgBr precipitate was obtained.
Lead (ll) nitrate and ammonium iodide react to form lead(lI) iodide and ammonium nitrate according to the following reaction:
Pb(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 NH4I (aq) → PbI2 (s) + 2 NH4NO3 (aq)
How many mL of a 0.178 M ammonium iodide solution is required to react with 232 mL of a 0.355 M Lead (ll) nitrate solution? And how many moles of lead(lI) iodide are formed from this reaction?
38.00 mL of 0.2280 M KOH solution reacts with 64.50 mL of CH 3COOH solution. What is the molarity of the acid solution? Make sure to write a balanced chemical equation!
Given the following net ionic equation:
2 S2O32- (aq) + I3-(aq) → S4O62- (aq) + 3I-(aq)
The amount of I3- ions can be determined by titrating the I3- solution with a known concentration of S2O32- (aq) (thiosulfate ion). Calculate the Molarity of I3- solution, given that it requires 35.8 mL of 0.454 M Na2S2O3 (aq) to titrate a 34.0-mL sample of I3- (aq).
A solution of acetic acid dissolved in water is vinegar. If 3.42 g sample of vinegar was neutralized by 23.6 mL of 0.103 M NaOH, what is the percent by weight of acetic acid in the vinegar?
200.0 mL of 0.300 M AgNO3 is added to 40.0 mL of 2.00 M NaBr. Determine the mass of AgBr(s) produced.
The reaction of WCl6 with Al at 400 °C produces black crystals of a compound containing only tungsten and chlorine. When this compound is reduced with hydrogen, it gives 0.8916 g of tungsten metal and hydrochloric acid, which is absorbed in water. Titration of the hydrochloric acid requires 92.4 mL of 0.2102 M NaOH to reach the end point. What is the empirical formula of the black tungsten chloride?
Determine molar mass of a 0.450 g sample of a monoprotic acid if it requires 65.0 mL of 0.320 M Ca(OH)2 to completely neutralize it?
A 100 mL sample of a 0.25 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 55.0 mL of a 0.13 M lead (II) acetate solution:
K2SO4 (aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2 (aq) → KC 2H3O2 (aq) + PbSO4 (s)
The precipitate was collected and dried and has a mass of 1.87 g. Determine the limiting reactant, the theoretical yield, and the percent yield of this reaction.
For the choices below, what is the percent yield?
A student spills 3.7 g CaO on a table. Calculate the volume (in mL) of 0.116 M HNO3 needed to neutralize the CaO.
In a laboratory, a student mixes 10.0 mL of 0.2 M AgNO3 to 50.0 mL of 0.1 M HCl. Calculate the moles of AgCl formed by the reaction, assuming the reaction goes to completion.
Raising the pH by the addition of sodium hydroxide can successfully precipitate the heavy metal copper from industrial waste. The insoluble precipitates can be easily removed accordingly. A solution is 0.0250 M in copper nitrate. Calculate the mass of sodium hydroxide that must be added to 1.00 L of this solution to remove copper. Assume that the following reaction proceeds to completion.
Cu(NO3)2 (aq) + 2 NaOH (aq) → Cu(OH)2 (s) + 2 NaNO3 (aq)
A hydrocarbon of unknown chemical formula (CXHY) undergoes combustion with excess O2 to produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). When 4.813 g of the hydrocarbon was burned, all CO2 produced reacted completely with 600.0 mL of 1.000 M KOH solution as described in the following equation:
2KOH(aq) + CO2(g) → K2CO3(aq) + H2O(l)
Determine the empirical formula of the hydrocarbon.
An aqueous solution of a metal nitrate (MNO3) and Cl2 gas was produced when a sample of a metal chloride (MCl) weighing 7.668 g was treated with 92.70 mL of 1.000 M nitric acid (HNO3). The solution was boiled to get rid of all the dissolved Cl2 gas. The solution was then titrated with 0.2000 M KOH. Determine the identity of the metal M if 196.0 mL volume of KOH was required to neutralize the excess HNO3.