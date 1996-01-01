Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Practice Problems

Dicycloverine (C 19 H 35 NO 2 ) also known as dicyclomine is a drug used to cure gastrointestinal tract spasms. The conversion of the free-base form (C 19 H 35 NO 2 ) of dicycloverine to the protonated hydrochloride form (C 19 H 36 ClNO 2 ) using one equivalent of HCl is shown below (Note: Not all carbons and hydrogens are shown. Each "corner" represent a carbon bonded to the correct number of hydrogens in order to make a total of four bonds):

Based on the given structure, determine which form of dicycloverine is more soluble in water.