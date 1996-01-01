Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Practice Problems
The organic liquids toluene (C7H8) and cyclohexane (C6H12) are combined to form a solution. Toluene and cyclohexane are both nonpolar so they are completely miscible. In the solution formation, compare the entropy of the system to the separate pure liquids.
The temperature of the system decreases when potassium chlorate is dissolved in water. Which of the following statement explains why the solution is formed?
The solution becomes hotter when sodium bromide (NaBr) is dissolved in water. What causes the solution to form? What is the driving force of the process?
The solution becomes hotter when sodium bromide (NaBr) salt is dissolved in water. Give the qualitative energy diagram for the dissolution of NaBr.
Does decane (C10H22) have a higher solubility in ethanol (CH3CH2OH) or diethyl ether (CH3CH2OCH2CH3)?
Between a block of MgCl2 of a given mass and the same mass of MgCl2 in powdered form, which would dissolve rapidly?
Consider the solubilities of common solids shown in the graph below. Determine which substance will have a greater molar solubility at 50°C: NH4Cl or KBr.
Given the following compounds: octane (C8H18), acetaldehyde (CH3CHO), CaCl2. Rank them from most to least soluble in water.
A student mixed ethanol (solute) and water (solvent) together. Identify the intermolecular force present between solvent–solvent, solvent–solute, and solute–solute. Predict whether ethanol is miscible in water.
The temperature of the solution increases when calcium chloride is dissolved in water. Which diagram shows the variations in enthalpy that occur throughout the solution-making process?
A list of anions and cations is shown below. Choose the pair of cation and anion that would form an ionic compound that is more likely to be soluble in a nonpolar solvent.
Consider a supersaturated solution of potassium nitrate (KNO3). The solution was allowed to cool to room temperature and as a result, the excess potassium nitrate precipitated out. Determine if the following statement is true or false: The solution becomes saturated after the excess potassium nitrate precipitated out.
Identify the following statement as correct or incorrect: The solubility of gases in water is inversely proportional to the temperature because the solute-solvent interactions are weakened at high temperatures.
Indicate the principal/dominant type of solute-solvent interaction in a solution made from propanol and methanol.
Dicycloverine (C19H35NO2) also known as dicyclomine is a drug used to cure gastrointestinal tract spasms. The conversion of the free-base form (C19H35NO2) of dicycloverine to the protonated hydrochloride form (C19H36ClNO2) using one equivalent of HCl is shown below (Note: Not all carbons and hydrogens are shown. Each "corner" represent a carbon bonded to the correct number of hydrogens in order to make a total of four bonds):
Based on the given structure, determine which form of dicycloverine is more soluble in water.
The enthalpy of the solution of NH4I is +13.7 kJ/mol but it is quite soluble in water.
Select the statement that best explains the behavior of NH4I:
Solid A and Solid B are both ionic solids composed of singly charged ions. The lattice energy of Solid A is greater than the lattice energy of Solid B. Assuming that both solids have the same solute-solvent interactions which of the following statements is true about their solubilities?
Two organic liquids with a very similar London dispersion force are mixed. What is the expected ∆Hsoln of the mixture? Explain.
True or false. For an ionic compound with a very negative ∆Hsoln in water, the ∆Hsolute has a greater magnitude than both ∆Hsolvent and ∆Hmix
Choose the statement that best explains why Br– has a weaker ion-solvent interaction than F–.
Identify the compound that would be more soluble in methanol (CH3OH) from the following pair: acetic acid, CH3COOH, or acetylene, C2H2.
Identify the compound that would be more soluble in n-octane, C8H18 from the following pair: ethylene glycol, HOCH2CH2OH or toluene, C6H5CH3.
Identify if the compounds below would form a homogeneous solution. If so, identify the greatest intermolecular force involved.
CH3COOH and C6H5OH
Identify if the compounds below would form a homogeneous solution. If so, identify the greatest intermolecular force involved.
CH3OH and C6H6
Dissolving NaCl in H2O increases the temperature of the solution.
Which has a greater relative magnitude between its lattice energy and its heat of hydration?
Identify if the following process is endothermic or exothermic: Dissolving NaCl in H2O increases the temperature of the solution.
Identify which molecule between CH3CH2OH and HOOCCH2COOH is expected to have greater solubility in water.
Is methylene glycol more soluble in water or in benzene? What are the intermolecular forces between the more soluble solvent and methylene glycol?
Is fructose more soluble in water or in benzene? What are the intermolecular forces between the more soluble solvent and fructose?
Choose the best solvent for calcium chloride (ionic) from the following and state its solute-solvent interaction with calcium chloride.
water, chloroform, ethanol or benzene
At 30°C, the solubility of bromoform (CHBr3) and carbon tetrabromide (CBr4) in water is 3.2 g/L and 0.24 g/L , respectively. Explain the greater solubility of Bromoform in water than carbon tetrabromide.
Which of the following supports the property of water as a good solvent for many substances? What is its significance?
All oils float on the surface of the water because they have a lower density than water and because they cannot mix with water. Oils and water do not mix because oils are nonpolar and water is a polar liquid. Oils are a very complex mixture of various triglycerides. One of the most commonly occurring triglycerides is triolein which makes up the most of olive oil. Look at the structure of triolein and explain why it does not make a homogenous mixture with water.
Arrange the following solute-solvent interactions in order of INCREASING strength of attraction.
I. CS2 in CCl4
II. Na+ in H2O
III. CH3NH2 in H2O
Which of the following shows the solutes arranged from least soluble to most soluble in water?
Which of the following shows the solutes arranged from least soluble to most soluble in benzene?
Compare the solute-solvent interaction to the solute-solute and solvent-solvent interaction between ethanol and water when the mole fraction of water is 0.415 and the total vapor pressure is 100 torr at 40.0°C.
At 40.0°C, the vapor pressure for pure ethanol is 150 torr and for pure water is 55.3 torr.
Given the strength of attraction for solutions X, Y, and Z. Arrange them from most endothermic to most exothermic.
Choose the cation that will produce a very soluble salt in nonpolar solvents when paired with tetraphenylborate (C24H20B-) which is a bulky anion.
Determine if water or hexane is the better solvent for the following solute.
Cl2, CsF, Naphthalene (C10H8), Methanol (CH3OH)
Explain why light scattering of solutions increases as the particle size increases.