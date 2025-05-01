For diatomic molecules like N\(\textsubscript{2}\), the ordering of the 2p molecular orbitals depends on the atomic number; for molecules with atomic number less than 8 (like O\(\textsubscript{2}\)), the \( \sigma_{2p} \) orbital is higher in energy than the \( \pi_{2p} \) orbitals, but for N\(\textsubscript{2}\) (atomic number 7), the \( \pi_{2p} \) orbitals are lower in energy than the \( \sigma_{2p} \) orbital.