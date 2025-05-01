Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(e) 3-chlorobut-1-ene + AgNO3, H2O → but-2-en-1-ol + but-3-en-2-ol
Propose a mechanism for each reaction, showing explicitly how the observed mixtures of products are formed.
(e) 3-chlorobut-1-ene + AgNO3, H2O → but-2-en-1-ol + but-3-en-2-ol
There were actually two possible products in the solvolysis reaction from Figure 21.10. Show both products. Which would you expect to be more stable? Why?
Provide the mechanism and final products for the following reactions.
Rationalize the ranking of increasing reaction rate of the benzylic halides shown.