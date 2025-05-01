Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?
a. methoxycyclohexane
Starting with cyclohexene, how can the following compounds be prepared?
a. methoxycyclohexane
Using 1,2-dimethylcyclohexene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.) If a chiral product is shown, assume that it is part of a racemic mixture.
(f)
Which of the following is the most appropriate first disconnection in the retrosynthetic analysis of (benzophenone)?
Which of the following retrosynthetic disconnections is most appropriate for synthesizing from readily available starting materials?
Given the target molecule (benzophenone), which of the following disconnections leads to the most reasonable retrosynthesis?
Supply the reagents necessary to accomplish the following transformation.