Use hybrid orbitals to draw the following molecules.
Draw the molecular orbital picture of the following molecules and ions. In each, how many electrons are in the p orbital on the central atom? (b) BH3
Draw the molecular orbital picture of the following molecules and ions. In each, how many electrons are in the p orbital on the central atom? (c) AlCl3
Explain why a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with an sp3 orbital of carbon is stronger than a σ bond formed by overlap of an s orbital with a p orbital of carbon.
In the context of molecular hybridization, what is the hybridization state of carbon in methane ()?
