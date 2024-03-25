a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?
b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?
NH3 +NH4 -CH3
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(a) the C—O—C bond angle in an ether
(d) the C—N—C bond angle in a quaternary ammonium salt
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
c. H2CO
Predict the approximate bond angles for
c. the H—C—N bond angle in (CH3)2NH.
d. the H—C—O bond angle in CH3OCH3
Predict the approximate bond angles:
c. the C—N—H bond angle in (CH3)2NH
d. the C—N—C bond angle in (CH3)2NH
Use your molecular models to make ethane, and compare the model with the preceding structures.