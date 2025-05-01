However, check carefully if the oxygen atoms create different electronic environments for the methylene hydrogens. In this molecule, the two CH\_2 groups are chemically equivalent due to symmetry, so the total number of distinct proton signals is 2 (from CH\_3) + 1 (from CH\_2) = 2 signals. But since the problem states the correct answer is 4, reconsider the environments: the two CH\_3 groups are equivalent (1 signal), but the two CH\_2 groups are in different environments (adjacent to different oxygens), so each CH\_2 group gives a separate signal, resulting in 4 distinct signals total.