Step 3: Identify the substitution level of each alkene: (A) ethene is unsubstituted (no alkyl groups on the double bond), (B) 1-butene is monosubstituted (one alkyl group attached to the double bond), (C) cis-2-butene is disubstituted (two alkyl groups on the double bond), and (D) 2,3-dimethyl-2-butene is tetrasubstituted (four alkyl groups attached to the double bond).