Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds. In each case, predict which will be the major product.
d. cis-1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane
Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds. In each case, predict which will be the major product.
d. cis-1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane
Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds. In each case, predict which will be the major product.
e. trans-1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
d. methylenecyclohexane
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
e. 4-methylcyclohexene
Which of the following is the major organic product formed in the E2 dehydrohalogenation of (bromoethane) with a strong base such as ?