Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds. In each case, predict which will be the major product.
e. trans-1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane
Predict the products formed by sodium hydroxide-promoted dehydrohalogenation of the following compounds. In each case, predict which will be the major product.
e. trans-1-bromo-2-methylcyclohexane
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
d. methylenecyclohexane
What halides would undergo E2 dehydrohalogenation to give the following pure alkenes?
e. 4-methylcyclohexene
Which mechanism best describes the formation of the major product(s) in the dehydrohalogenation of ?
Predict the dehydrohalogenation product(s) that result when the following alkyl halides are heated in alcoholic KOH. When more than one product is formed, predict the major and minor products.
(d)
(e)