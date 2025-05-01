Textbook Question
Often, compounds can be synthesized by more than one method. Show how this 3° alcohol can be made from the following:
(b) two different alkenes
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Often, compounds can be synthesized by more than one method. Show how this 3° alcohol can be made from the following:
(b) two different alkenes
When fumarate reacts with D2O in the presence of the enzyme fumarase, only one isomer of the product is formed, as shown here. Is the enzyme catalyzing a syn or an anti addition of D2O?
Draw a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed conversion of DPP to IPP. How do you know that your mechanism is correct?
d. Is the reaction of 1-butene with HBr regioselective?
e. Is it stereoselective?
f. Is it stereospecific?