Analyze each compound's ability to form a stable carbocation: (A) benzyl bromide forms a benzyl carbocation, which is resonance stabilized; (B) bromobenzene does not form a carbocation easily because the bromine is attached directly to an aromatic ring, which is not favorable for SN1; (C) tert-butyl bromide forms a tertiary carbocation, which is highly stable due to alkyl group electron-donating effects; (D) isopropyl bromide forms a secondary carbocation, which is less stable than tertiary or resonance-stabilized carbocations.