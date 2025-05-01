Given the following compounds, order them from fastest to slowest in terms of S N 1 reactivity (1 = fastest): (A) C 6 H 5 C H 2 Br (benzyl bromide), (B) C 6 H 5 Br (bromobenzene), (C) t - BuBr (tert-butyl bromide), (D) CH 3 2 CHBr (isopropyl bromide). Which is the correct order?