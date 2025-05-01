Compare the given compounds: methanol (CH\(\textsubscript{3}\)OH) has an O–H but no C=O; acetaldehyde (CH\(\textsubscript{3}\)CHO) and acetone (CH\(\textsubscript{3}\)COCH\(\textsubscript{3}\)) have C=O but no broad O–H; acetic acid (CH\(\textsubscript{3}\)COOH) has both a broad O–H and a sharp C=O absorption.