Rank the following acetophenone derivatives on the basis of the carbonyl stretching frequency (1 = highest ; 4 = lowest ).
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Rank the following acetophenone derivatives on the basis of the carbonyl stretching frequency (1 = highest ; 4 = lowest ).
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Justify the carbonyl stretching frequencies indicated for 3-chlorobenzaldehyde and 3-fluorobenzaldehyde.
There are three carbon–oxygen bonds in methyl acetate.
a. What are their relative bond lengths?
b. What are the relative infrared (IR) stretching frequencies of these bonds?
Which major IR absorption is expected for a compound containing a carbonyl group?
Which of the following compounds would show the most intense stretching signal in an IR spectrum?
Which functional group can be identified by a strong, broad absorption around cm using IR spectroscopy?
Would it be possible to differentiate between (ethanol) and (dimethyl ether) using infrared (IR) spectroscopy?