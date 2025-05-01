Because benzil lacks nitrile, alkyne, and hydroxyl groups, you would not expect to see the corresponding absorption bands near 2250 cm\(\textsuperscript{−1}\) (nitrile), 2100 cm\(\textsuperscript{−1}\) (alkyne), or the broad 3200–3600 cm\(\textsuperscript{−1}\) (O–H) region.