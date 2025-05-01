Step 4: Exclude the other absorption bands because dibenzalacetone lacks the corresponding functional groups: no O–H group means no broad absorption near 3300 cm\(\textsuperscript{-1}\), no nitrile group means no absorption near 2250 cm\(\textsuperscript{-1}\), and no alkyne means no absorption near 2100 cm\(\textsuperscript{-1}\).