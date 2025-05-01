SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.
b. Compare the function of the solvent (methanol) in the E1 and SN1 reactions.
SN1 substitution and E1 elimination frequently compete in the same reaction.
b. Compare the function of the solvent (methanol) in the E1 and SN1 reactions.
Which of the following correctly ranks the nucleophilicity of the species , , , and in water from greatest to least?
Which of the following reagents is the best choice to convert an alkyl bromide to an alcohol via an S mechanism?