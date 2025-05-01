Compare the given options: a broad absorption near 3300 cm\(\textsuperscript{-1}\) is often associated with O-H or N-H stretches, a sharp absorption near 2250 cm\(\textsuperscript{-1}\) corresponds to nitriles (C≡N) or alkynes (C≡C), and a weak absorption near 1600 cm\(\textsuperscript{-1}\) is usually related to C=C stretches in alkenes or aromatic rings.