Given the following three nucleophilic substitution reactions, which one is most likely to proceed via an S N 2 mechanism? (A) CH 3 Br 1 + OH − → CH 3 OH + Br − ; (B) (CH 3 ) 3 CBr + OH − → (CH 3 ) 3 COH + Br − ; (C) CH 3 CH 2 Br + OH − → CH 3 CH 2 OH + Br −