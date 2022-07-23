Identify the stronger base in each pair. Explain your choice. Citing pKa values is not an acceptable answer.
(d)
Identify the stronger base in each pair. Explain your choice. Citing pKa values is not an acceptable answer.
(d)
Without using pKa values, pick out the least reactive (most stable) base in each pair. Explain your answer.
(b)
Using qualitative reasoning for the acid–base reactions shown,
(i) which is stronger, the acid or the conjugate acid?
(ii) Which side of the reaction is favored?
(iii) Would you expect a Keq greater than, equal to, or less than 1?
(b)
Identify the most stable conjugate base in each pair. Tell which structural features you analyzed and why you weighted them as you did in picking one answer.
(f)
Identify the most acidic proton in each pair. Tell which structural features you analyzed and why you weighted them as you did in picking one answer. [Always start by drawing the conjugate base.]
(b)
Identify the most acidic proton in each pair. Tell which structural features you analyzed and why you weighted them as you did in picking one answer. [Always start by drawing the conjugate base.]
(d)