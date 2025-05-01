Textbook Question
Draw a perspective formula for each of the following:
a. (S)-3-chloro-1-pentanol
b. (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromopentane
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Draw a perspective formula for each of the following:
a. (S)-3-chloro-1-pentanol
b. (2R,3R)-2,3-dibromopentane
Assign the absolute stereochemistry for each of the following molecules drawn in their Fischer projection.
(a)
Provide the full name for the following molecule, taking stereochemistry into account.
Provide the full name for the following molecule, taking stereochemistry into account.
Provide the full name for the following molecule, taking stereochemistry into account.