Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds would you expect to show absorption in the portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that we can be visually seen without the use of equipment?
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Which of the following compounds would you expect to show absorption in the portion of the electromagnetic spectrum that we can be visually seen without the use of equipment?
A compound with the formula C11H14O has a λmax of approximately 244 nm. Based on the given information, which of the following compounds is the likely identity of the compound?
1.IR Spectroscopy revealed a signal of 1710 cm-1.
2.Reduction of the functional group at 1710 cm-1 created a chiral molecule.
3.Reduction of the functional group at 1710 cm-1 caused no change in the λmax of the compound.