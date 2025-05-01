First, calculate the concentration of the compound in the solution. Use the formula: \( \text{Concentration (C)} = \frac{\text{mass of compound}}{\text{molar mass} \times \text{volume of solution}} \). Here, the mass is \(1.6 \times 10^{-3} \text{ g} \), the molar mass is \(136 \text{ g/mol} \), and the volume is \(15 \text{ mL} \) (convert this to liters by dividing by 1000).