When a chemist attempted the following reaction sequence, the desired product was not formed.
(a) Why?
(b) Suggest a solution to the problem. [Think about chemistry from the end of Chapter 13.]
When a chemist attempted the following reaction sequence, the desired product was not formed.
(a) Why?
(b) Suggest a solution to the problem. [Think about chemistry from the end of Chapter 13.]
Using bromocyclohexane as a starting material, how could you synthesize the following compounds?
c.
Show how you would synthesize the following carboxylic acids, using the indicated starting materials.
(d) butan-2-ol → 2-methylbutanoic acid
Show how you would synthesize the following carboxylic acids, using the indicated starting materials.
(f) allyl iodide → but-3-enoic acid
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons, indicate how the following syntheses could be carried out:
b.