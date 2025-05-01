Compare the dienes based on these factors: the unsubstituted 1,3-butadiene, the 1-methoxy-1,3-butadiene (with an EDG), the trans,trans-1,4-diphenyl-1,3-butadiene (with bulky phenyl groups), and cyclopentadiene (which is highly reactive due to its locked s-cis conformation). The diene with the strongest electron-donating substituent and favorable conformation will be the most reactive.