Organic Chemistry
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2-nitro-4-methylazacyclohexane
4-methyl-2-nitroazacyclohexane
4-methyl-2-nitro-1-azacyclohexane
4-methyl-1-nitroazacyclohexane
Master Nomenclature of Heterocycles Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Provide name of given molecule.
Provide structure for benzimidazole-6-carboxylic acid.
Provide structure for N-propylindole.
In the context of the DEPT-90 NMR experiment, which carbon atoms in morphine would produce a signal on the spectrum?