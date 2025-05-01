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Multiple Choice
Provide structure for N-propylindole.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by identifying the core structure of indole, which consists of a bicyclic system with a benzene ring fused to a pyrrole ring. The pyrrole ring contains a nitrogen atom.
Recognize that N-propylindole involves the substitution of a propyl group at the nitrogen atom of the pyrrole ring. A propyl group is a three-carbon alkyl chain, represented as CH3CH2CH2.
To draw the structure, start with the indole skeleton. The benzene ring is a six-membered ring with alternating double bonds, and the pyrrole ring is a five-membered ring with one nitrogen atom and two double bonds.
Attach the propyl group to the nitrogen atom of the pyrrole ring. This involves connecting the nitrogen atom to the first carbon of the propyl chain, forming an N-propyl linkage.
Ensure that the structure maintains the aromaticity of the indole system, with the propyl group extending from the nitrogen atom without disrupting the conjugated system of the rings.
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