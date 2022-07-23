For those compounds that can exist as cis and trans isomers, draw and label the isomers.
3.
4.
For those compounds that can exist as cis and trans isomers, draw and label the isomers.
3.
4.
Draw the structures and give the common and systematic names for the seven alkynes with molecular formula C6H10.
a. Draw the structure of cis-CH3CH=CHCH2CH3 showing the pi bond with its proper geometry.
b. Circle the six coplanar atoms in this compound.
Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
g. vinylcyclopropane
h. (Z)-2-bromo-2-pentene
Draw a structure for each compound (includes old and new names).
i. (3Z,6E)-1,3,6-octatriene