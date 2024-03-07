Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(b) the C—N—C bond angle in a secondary amine
You drew the Lewis structures of the following compounds and ion in Assessment 2.32. Predict their shapes around the central atom based on the Lewis structure.
(c) HCO2H
Describe the orbitals used in bonding and the bond angles in the following compounds:
a. CH3O-
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
c. -CH3
d. ⋅CH3
a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?
b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?
NH3 +NH4 -CH3
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(a) the C—O—C bond angle in an ether
(d) the C—N—C bond angle in a quaternary ammonium salt