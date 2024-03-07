Step 2: Determine the hybridization of each carbon atom. For the first carbon in CH3, it forms four single bonds (three with hydrogen and one with the second carbon). This indicates sp³ hybridization. For the second carbon in CH═, it forms three sigma bonds (one with the first carbon, one with the third carbon, and one with a hydrogen) and one pi bond. This indicates sp² hybridization. For the third carbon in CH2, it forms two sigma bonds (one with the second carbon and one with a hydrogen) and one pi bond. This also indicates sp² hybridization.