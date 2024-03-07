For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
c. CH2=N–CH3
You drew the Lewis structures of the following compounds and ion in Assessment 2.32. Predict their shapes around the central atom based on the Lewis structure.
(d) CO32-
Predict the approximate size of the following bond angles.
(b) the C—N—C bond angle in a secondary amine
What is the hybridization of all the atoms (other than hydrogen) in each of the following?
What are the bond angles around each atom?
c. -CH3
d. ⋅CH3
For each of the following molecules, indicate the hybridization of each carbon and give the approximate values of all the bond angles:
b. CH3CH═CH2
a. Which of the species have bond angles of 109.5°?
b. Which of the species have bond angles of 120°?
NH3 +NH4 -CH3