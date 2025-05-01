Multiple Choice
Which of the following alcohols will undergo acid-catalyzed dehydration the fastest and which one the slowest?
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I < II < III < IV
IV < I < II < III
IV < II < I < III
IV < I = II < III
Which of the following alcohols will undergo acid-catalyzed dehydration the fastest and which one the slowest?
Provide mechanism and structure of major elimination product of the following reaction.
Supply the reagents necessary to accomplish the following transformation.
Provide the chemical steps necessary for the following synthesis.