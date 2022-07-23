Give an acceptable name for each amine.
(a)
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
f. cyclohexylethylmethylamine
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
c. 5-methyl-1-hexanamine
Draw condensed and skeletal structures for each of the following amines:
e. N,N-dimethyl-3-pentanamine
Draw a condensed structure and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
c. sec-butylamine
d. isopentyl bromide
Draw the structure for each of the following:
e. tert-butylamine
f. n-octyl bromide