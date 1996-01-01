13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
3:17 minutes
Problem 13a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The intermediates for the oxidation of isopropanol to acetone are shown. Calculate oxidation numbers for the indicated atoms, then use them to determine in which step oxidation occurs. (e)
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
39
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master General Features of Redox with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice