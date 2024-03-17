2. Molecular Representations
How To Determine Solubility
1:34 minutes
Problem 3-39
The effectiveness of a barbiturate as a sedative is related to its ability to penetrate the nonpolar membrane of
a cell. Which of the following barbiturates would you expect to be the more effective sedative?
<IMAGE>
