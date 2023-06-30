Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl CompoundsPreparation of Organometallics
Problem 11
What organometallic compound is formed from the reaction of excess methylmagnesium chloride and GaCl3? (Hint: See Table 11.1.)

