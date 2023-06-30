Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Preparation of Organometallics
Next problem
4:36 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook Question
What organometallic compound is formed from the reaction of excess methylmagnesium chloride and GaCl3? (Hint: See Table 11.1.)
Verified Solution
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
12:21m
Watch next
Master
General Reaction
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
12:21
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
250
22
02:50
Ruining Organometallics
Johnny Betancourt
157
4
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.