Predict the Major Product

All right. So which one did you choose as the Annaly? Okay, guys. So by definition, if I have a mixed ketone and Alba hide the key tone is gonna wanna be the early so that it can attack the alto hide. Okay, So I'm gonna bring this key tone down to my left side and draw it as my finally remember that you always want the anti onto face towards the equally towards the towards the electro file. And I'm going to react that with my Aldo hide, which I'll keep drawing exactly the way it is because I want the H the smallest group to face towards the negative charge. I'm gonna do my reaction. I'm going to get a molecule. Looks like this My Eataly is there. No, I have O h carpet. Okay. No, guys, I am skipping a few steps. Like for example, I skipped the protein ation step because this isn't a mechanism question. That's predicted product. Okay, But you guys know that you could protein ate that with the conjugate of your base because your base would have an extra proton. It pulled a proton off the key tone. Okay, now we know that what these things like to do? Your beta hydroxy carbon eels. What's wrong, guys? It's gonna be very difficult to keep. This is a beta hydroxy carbon, Neil, because we've gotten irreversible. Dehydration hang around. Okay, Once you dehydrate, it can't go back to the original key tone. So what we're gonna wind up getting is a dehydration product. Okay, Awesome. Okay, so there you go. That's gonna be pretty much my final product. Knows it's between the Alpha and the beta. This is my unknown, right? And we're done. Okay, So that's it for the place and Schmidt. So as you guys can see how it fits into the idea of crossed Aldo, it just happens to be lucky that the alga hide is less willing to be in Italy than the keystone. Okay, awesome. So let's move on to the next topic.

