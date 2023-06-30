For each of the following compounds and ions,
1. Draw a Lewis structure.
2. Show the kinds of orbitals that overlap to form each bond.
3. Give approximate bond angles around each atom except hydrogen.
d. CH3CH=CH2
e. HC≡CCHO
f. H2NCH2CN
