Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesRanking Acidity
Problem 2{
CH3CH2CH2COOH CH3CH2CHClCOOH ClCH2CH2CH2COOH CH3CHClCH2COOH Ka=1.52×10−5 Ka=1.39×10−3 Ka=2.96×10−5 Ka=8.9x10-5 b. How does the presence of an electronegative substituent such as Cl affect the acidity of a carboxylic acid? c. How does the location of the substituent affect the acidity of the carboxylic acid?

