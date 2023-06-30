CH3CH2CH2COOH CH3CH2CHClCOOH ClCH2CH2CH2COOH CH3CHClCH2COOH
Ka=1.52×10−5 Ka=1.39×10−3 Ka=2.96×10−5 Ka=8.9x10-5
b. How does the presence of an electronegative substituent such as Cl affect the acidity of a carboxylic acid?
c. How does the location of the substituent affect the acidity of the carboxylic acid?
