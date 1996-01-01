Analyze each substituent: Nitro group (NO\_2) is a strong electron-withdrawing group, which deactivates the ring and slows down alkylation; the methoxy group (OCH\_3) in anisole is a strong electron-donating group, activating the ring; chlorine (Cl) is electron-withdrawing by induction but donates electrons by resonance, making chlorobenzene moderately deactivated; benzene has no substituents and serves as the baseline reactivity.