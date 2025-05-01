How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]
(b)
How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]
(b)
How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]
(c)
How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]
(f)
Radical chlorination, a reaction studied in Chapters 5 and 11, replaces a hydrogen with a chlorine. Assuming there is no regioselectivity (all hydrogens can react equally), how many different chloroalkanes are possible upon reaction of each alkane with one equivalent of Cl₂
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
How many distinct signals would be observed in the NMR spectrum of (ethanol)?
How many distinct signals would you expect to observe in the NMR spectrum of (1-butanol)?