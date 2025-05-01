How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]
(f)
How many distinct signals would you expect to see in the ¹H NMR spectrum of the following molecules? [Ignore diastereotopic hydrogens for the sake of this assessment.]
(f)
Radical chlorination, a reaction studied in Chapters 5 and 11, replaces a hydrogen with a chlorine. Assuming there is no regioselectivity (all hydrogens can react equally), how many different chloroalkanes are possible upon reaction of each alkane with one equivalent of Cl₂
(a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
How many signals would you expect to see in the NMR spectrum of (ethyl chloride)?
How many distinct signals would be observed in the NMR spectrum of (ethanol)?
How many distinct signals would be observed in the NMR spectrum of (ethyl chloride)?