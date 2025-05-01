Break down the target molecule into possible acetylide anion and alkyl chloride pairs. For example, if the acetylide anion is \(\mathrm{CH_3{-}C \equiv C^-}\), then the alkyl chloride must be \(\mathrm{CH_2CH_3Cl}\) to add the ethyl group. Conversely, if the acetylide anion is \(\mathrm{CH_2CH_3{-}C \equiv C^-}\), then the alkyl chloride must be \(\mathrm{CH_3Cl}\) to add the methyl group.