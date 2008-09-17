10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
7:13 minutes
Problem 20
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Beginning with acetylene and benzyl bromide and using any other inorganic reagents, propose a synthesis of the alkene shown here.
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
34
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice