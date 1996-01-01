Which of the following statements about the yields of typical organic reactions is correct? a) The SN2 reaction of CH 3 Br with OH − proceeds in good yield. b) The E2 elimination of CH 3 CH 2 Br with OEt − proceeds in good yield. c) The Friedel-Crafts alkylation of benzene with CH 3 Cl and AlCl 3 proceeds in good yield. Select the correct answer.