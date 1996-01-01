Hydroboration-oxidation (using \( \mathrm{B_2} \) or \( \mathrm{BH_3} \) followed by \( \mathrm{H_2O_2} \) and \( \mathrm{NaOH} \)) adds the OH group to the less substituted carbon (anti-Markovnikov addition), which is suitable for converting 1-butene to 1-butanol.