Evaluate the other reagents: \( \mathrm{NaNH_2} \) followed by \( \mathrm{CH_3Br} \) is used for alkylation of alkynes, not hydration; \( \mathrm{H_2} \) with Lindlar's catalyst selectively hydrogenates alkynes to cis-alkenes; \( \mathrm{O_3} \) followed by \( \mathrm{Zn} \) and \( \mathrm{H_2O} \) is used for ozonolysis, which cleaves double or triple bonds rather than forming ketones directly.